Grace went to join her heavenly father Tuesday June 8th while at Ansbury nursing home . Much thanks to the loving care given there.



Born in Cochran Georgia July 30, 1928 to William Henry and Mary Scarbourgh Davis , she loved God, Family and friends relentlessly Being a member of the Hawthorne Lane Methodist church she served the Lord in any way she could. Grace had a passion for gardening and her yard always appeared as a photo from a magazine.



As a devout Democrat she served her party and supported her candidates with enthusiasm.



Amazing"Grace" was always ready for a good card game and excelled at bridge.She worked at Carolina Medical Center until retiring.



Grace is survived by sons Mark and Chuck Willingham and daughter Mary Anne Hall. In addition her two grand sons Trevor and Terry Hall who she adored.



Due to the covid 19 a service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In leiu of flowers please send donations to Hawthorne Lane Methodist church 501 God Bless you!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store