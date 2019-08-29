Grace Holland Burton, 97, of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sharon Towers.
Mrs. Burton was born in Sampson County, NC on February 17, 1922, a daughter of John Love Holland and Bertha Warren Holland of Salemburg.
She was a graduate of Meredith College, and for several years taught the fifth grade in the Greensboro City Schools.
Mrs. Burton has been a member of St. John's Baptist Church since moving to Charlotte in 1962. She served as Assistant Librarian for 40 years and as Director of the Media Center since 1980. She was a long time member of the Baptist Women of the Church.
Mrs. Burton retired at age 90 after 25 years teaching line dancing at Sharon Towers, was chairman of the House Beautification Committee, and served on the Welcoming Committee of that institution.
Mrs. Burton is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Burton; sisters, Louise Holland Tripp and Inez Holland White; and brothers, Ernest R. Holland, L.F. Holland and John L. Holland, Jr.
She is survived by her niece, Peggy Ann Tripp; sisters-in-law, Ms. Betty Holland, Ms. Jean Carolyn Holland, and Dixon (Holland) Draughon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3rd, in the chapel at St. John's Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte. Burial will held on Thursday, September 5th, at the Salemburg Baptist Church Cemetery, Salemburg, NC.
Special thanks for the love and support from Patricia and Peter Parks and the exceptional people from Homewatch CareGivers of Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ; the Sharon Towers Residents' Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210; or a .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 29, 2019