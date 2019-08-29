Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Holland Burton. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. John's Baptist Church 300 Hawthorne Lane Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Holland Burton, 97, of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sharon Towers.



Mrs. Burton was born in Sampson County, NC on February 17, 1922, a daughter of John Love Holland and Bertha Warren Holland of Salemburg.



She was a graduate of Meredith College, and for several years taught the fifth grade in the Greensboro City Schools.



Mrs. Burton has been a member of St. John's Baptist Church since moving to Charlotte in 1962. She served as Assistant Librarian for 40 years and as Director of the Media Center since 1980. She was a long time member of the Baptist Women of the Church.



Mrs. Burton retired at age 90 after 25 years teaching line dancing at Sharon Towers, was chairman of the House Beautification Committee, and served on the Welcoming Committee of that institution.



Mrs. Burton is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Burton; sisters, Louise Holland Tripp and Inez Holland White; and brothers, Ernest R. Holland, L.F. Holland and John L. Holland, Jr.



She is survived by her niece, Peggy Ann Tripp; sisters-in-law, Ms. Betty Holland, Ms. Jean Carolyn Holland, and Dixon (Holland) Draughon; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3rd, in the chapel at St. John's Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte. Burial will held on Thursday, September 5th, at the Salemburg Baptist Church Cemetery, Salemburg, NC.



Special thanks for the love and support from Patricia and Peter Parks and the exceptional people from Homewatch CareGivers of Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ; the Sharon Towers Residents' Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210; or a .



Condolences may be offered at





Grace Holland Burton, 97, of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sharon Towers.Mrs. Burton was born in Sampson County, NC on February 17, 1922, a daughter of John Love Holland and Bertha Warren Holland of Salemburg.She was a graduate of Meredith College, and for several years taught the fifth grade in the Greensboro City Schools.Mrs. Burton has been a member of St. John's Baptist Church since moving to Charlotte in 1962. She served as Assistant Librarian for 40 years and as Director of the Media Center since 1980. She was a long time member of the Baptist Women of the Church.Mrs. Burton retired at age 90 after 25 years teaching line dancing at Sharon Towers, was chairman of the House Beautification Committee, and served on the Welcoming Committee of that institution.Mrs. Burton is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Burton; sisters, Louise Holland Tripp and Inez Holland White; and brothers, Ernest R. Holland, L.F. Holland and John L. Holland, Jr.She is survived by her niece, Peggy Ann Tripp; sisters-in-law, Ms. Betty Holland, Ms. Jean Carolyn Holland, and Dixon (Holland) Draughon; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3rd, in the chapel at St. John's Baptist Church, 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte. Burial will held on Thursday, September 5th, at the Salemburg Baptist Church Cemetery, Salemburg, NC.Special thanks for the love and support from Patricia and Peter Parks and the exceptional people from Homewatch CareGivers of Charlotte.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ; the Sharon Towers Residents' Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210; or a .Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close