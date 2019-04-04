Past away on March 30,2019 at her home.She was survived by one son Patrick Moore and four brothers Fred Moore, Bishop Rayford Moore, Ozzie Moore all of Charlotte NC Eddie Moore of Atlanta GA. Five Sister Mary L. Miller, Penny Perry, Janice Moore, Barbara M. Hudson and Rev Sandra Doster all of Rock Hill SC. Services will be held at Greater Mt Sinai Baptist Church April 5th at 11am-12pm viewing and 12 pm funeral. Alexander Funeral Home is in charge.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 4, 2019