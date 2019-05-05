Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gracia J. High. View Sign Service Information Ellington Funeral Services 727 E Morehead Street Charlotte , NC 28202 (704)-334-6700 Send Flowers Obituary

Gracia J. High, 41, passed away Wednesday, the 1st of May 2019 at Novant Health - Main. The High family will greet friends from 6:00 PM until 6:30, Monday, the 6th of May 2019 in the Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Services. A service will begin at 6:30 PM. The family will also greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May the 7th 2019 at Saron Missionary Baptist Church, 2285 Winfield Road, Polkton, NC 28135. A Home Going Celebration will be held at 2:00 PM Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Gracia leaves to cherish her memories by her mother, Julia and father and stepmother: George and Ardis; her sister, Kendra; nieces: Olivia and Jillian and her four legged kids, Hudson and Toby. Gracia also leaves a host of friends that she called family.





Gracia J. High, 41, passed away Wednesday, the 1st of May 2019 at Novant Health - Main. The High family will greet friends from 6:00 PM until 6:30, Monday, the 6th of May 2019 in the Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Services. A service will begin at 6:30 PM. The family will also greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May the 7th 2019 at Saron Missionary Baptist Church, 2285 Winfield Road, Polkton, NC 28135. A Home Going Celebration will be held at 2:00 PM Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Gracia leaves to cherish her memories by her mother, Julia and father and stepmother: George and Ardis; her sister, Kendra; nieces: Olivia and Jillian and her four legged kids, Hudson and Toby. Gracia also leaves a host of friends that she called family. Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close