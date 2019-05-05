Gracia J. High, 41, passed away Wednesday, the 1st of May 2019 at Novant Health - Main. The High family will greet friends from 6:00 PM until 6:30, Monday, the 6th of May 2019 in the Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Services. A service will begin at 6:30 PM. The family will also greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May the 7th 2019 at Saron Missionary Baptist Church, 2285 Winfield Road, Polkton, NC 28135. A Home Going Celebration will be held at 2:00 PM Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Gracia leaves to cherish her memories by her mother, Julia and father and stepmother: George and Ardis; her sister, Kendra; nieces: Olivia and Jillian and her four legged kids, Hudson and Toby. Gracia also leaves a host of friends that she called family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2019