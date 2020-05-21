Mr. Grady Dalton Alexander of Charlotte, NC, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on May 9, 2020.
Dalton was born on October 6, 1935, to the late Mr. Grady Thomas Alexander and Mrs. Dora Louise Irby Alexander. Dalton graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and lettered in 3 sports; football - All Mecklenburg County 2nd Team - Basketball MVP and track. After graduating from the North Carolina Motor Carrier School in Raleigh, NC, he retired as a Line Haul Switch Driver from the freight industry at age 54 from American Freight System after working there over 24 years. Dalton was a member of Local 71. He went on to work 8.5 years as an onsite security officer before truly retiring at age 62. Dalton also worked as a Manager of Lil General Stores and was a fireman in Matthews and Charlotte.
Dalton attended N.C. State University in Engineering and was a member of the AFROTC program. Dalton graduated from Charlotte College (UNCC), with an Associate's Degree, where he tutored college algebra and trigonometry.
Dalton is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan Romary Alexander; two children: Sean Dal Alexander and wife Ava of Concord, NC, and Amber Maleah Alexander of Alexandria, VA; and a sister Lutricia Alexander Ketzer of Charlotte, NC. Dalton is further survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Alexander Gribble of Pleasant Garden, NC, and his sister Jay Alexander Eagle of Little River, NC.
"Thanks to the people I grew up with in Matthews, NC, and thanks to the classmates at East Mecklenburg High School."
At his request, private services will be held.
At his request, private services will be held.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2020.