Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gratia Clancy Wiley. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Gratia Wiley, 90 years young, passed away suddenly at her home in Charlotte, NC on July 28, 2019. Gratia was born in Springfield, MA to the late Marion and Richard Clancy, the fourth of five girls.



She received her degree from UMass where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, and later received her Masters from Winthrop University.



Gratia met and married the love of her life, Richard E. Wiley, "Dick". She knew early in their marriage that she had better learn to sail with him or settle for being "the other woman" to his boat, Ginger. They spent many wonderful years cruising the waters with friends and family.



Mom was a true lady in so many ways. She lived life to the fullest and will be celebrated yet greatly missed by so many. Gratia attended Providence United Methodist Church and was active in many things over the years. Her passion was her choir family that she sang with for over 45 years. Gratia made many friends at Southminster where she lived for three years. She always had bridge games or plans and it was hard to get on her social calendar!



Gratia was preceded in death by her sisters and her beloved husband, Dick, and is survived by her children, Richard E. Wiley Jr., "Kip" and wife, Marie, of Noank, CT and Gail Tinker and husband, Jon, of Charlotte, NC and her grandchildren, her pride and joy, Dillon, Erin, Lucia, and Trey Wiley and Austin and Emilie Tinker, and her niece and nephew.



The service to honor her life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church Choir.



Condolences may be offered at





Gratia Wiley, 90 years young, passed away suddenly at her home in Charlotte, NC on July 28, 2019. Gratia was born in Springfield, MA to the late Marion and Richard Clancy, the fourth of five girls.She received her degree from UMass where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, and later received her Masters from Winthrop University.Gratia met and married the love of her life, Richard E. Wiley, "Dick". She knew early in their marriage that she had better learn to sail with him or settle for being "the other woman" to his boat, Ginger. They spent many wonderful years cruising the waters with friends and family.Mom was a true lady in so many ways. She lived life to the fullest and will be celebrated yet greatly missed by so many. Gratia attended Providence United Methodist Church and was active in many things over the years. Her passion was her choir family that she sang with for over 45 years. Gratia made many friends at Southminster where she lived for three years. She always had bridge games or plans and it was hard to get on her social calendar!Gratia was preceded in death by her sisters and her beloved husband, Dick, and is survived by her children, Richard E. Wiley Jr., "Kip" and wife, Marie, of Noank, CT and Gail Tinker and husband, Jon, of Charlotte, NC and her grandchildren, her pride and joy, Dillon, Erin, Lucia, and Trey Wiley and Austin and Emilie Tinker, and her niece and nephew.The service to honor her life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church Choir.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close