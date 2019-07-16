Gregorio M. Gonzales, Jr. MONROE - Gregorio M. Gonzales, Jr., 78, of Monroe, NC joined his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1940 in the Philippines. Greg considered it an honor and a privilege to serve his country for 30 years as a Navy Seabee. He served two tours in Vietnam and served in Desert Storm. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dora, his children: Suzie and Lisa Gonzales, Deborah Griffin (Joey), Ron Davis (Lindalee), Becky Helms (Scott) and grandchildren: Jennifer and Cameron Griffin, Makayla Davis, Chace and Darby Helms and brother, Joel Gonzales (Diane). A memorial service is being planned for August.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 16, 2019