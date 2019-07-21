Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Paul Yurkiw. View Sign Service Information Noll Funeral Home 333 Third St Beaver , PA 15009 (724)-728-5171 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Paul Yurkiw, 73, of Charlotte, N.C. passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, July 13, 2019.



He was born September 27, 1945 in Butler, PA to the late Walter and Charlotte Marie Holder Yurkiw. Gregory was a 1963 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and a 1971 graduate of Geneva College, continuing on with his Master's studies at George Washington University, Virginia. He worked as a Purchasing Manager for Babcock and Wilcox in Beaver Falls, PA, and Lynchburg, VA, and then for BASF Corporation in Monaca, PA, and Charlotte N.C. Gregory was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Owls in Beaver Falls, and was the past President of the National Association of Purchasing Management, New Castle Branch.



His favorite past times were golf and pool, and all sports in general. He also looked forward to their yearly trips to Florida after the holidays, and making trips back to Pennsylvania to visit family and friends.



He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Ann (Betty Hunt) Yurkiw; his son, Jeffrey Michael (Dianne) Yurkiw of Darlington, PA; and his daughter, Tracie Renee (Tim) Richards of West Mayfield, PA. Grandchildren include Kevin Yurkiw, Karen Jackson, Alianna Tomeo, Miranda, Damian, Connor, Fredrick, and Mayve Richards, Nicole Moreno, and Ryan O'Hara; along with great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Kinzey, Natalya and Sergio Moreno, Tristan, Jensen, and William Yurkiw, Joseph, Jeffrey and Michelle Jackson, and Landon O'Hara. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marie Boyd of Beaver, PA; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his half-brother Ronald Mohan of Stow, Ohio.



In addition to his parents, Gregory was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Jeanne Marie (Hendrickson) Stewart; step-grandson, Sean O'Hara; and brother-in-law, Bert Boyd.



A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. in the Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA. Interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude, or The in memory of Gregory.

