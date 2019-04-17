Gregory R. Hoy, MD, 73, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Gregory was the son of the late Raymond B. Hoy and Elva M. Hoy.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory R. Hoy.
Gregory, a pediatric surgeon, retired from medical Locum Tenens in 2015. He was on the staff of Georgetown University from 1977-1999, where he was named Chief of Pediatric Surgery in 1998. He enjoyed boating and was an amateur radio operator.
Gregory is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Ann Elaine Hoy; children Pamela Jimison, Stephanie Herndon and Geoffrey Hoy; seven grandchildren; brother Gary Hoy and sister-in-law, Lise Hoy.
Family and friends of Gregory are invited to attend his Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall Chapel at Aldersgate on Shamrock Drive in Charlotte, NC. The Reverend Karen Moore will officiate.
Condolences may be sent to the Hoy family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gregory may be made to the American Pediatric Surgical Association online at www.eapsa.org.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hoy family.
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2019