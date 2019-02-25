King Greyson K. Wells, went home with the Angels on February 17, 2019. We will Celebrate his short but happy filled life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the New Waves of Joy Baptist Church 4739 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., visitation 12 noon; celebration 1:00pm. Rosadale Funeral-Cremation/W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel entrusted. "A Service of Beauty"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greyson K. Wells.
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 25, 2019