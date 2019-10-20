Gus Karris, 81, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Friday morning, the 18th of October 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. The Karris family will greet family and friends from 10: 00 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, the 22nd of October 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Trisagion and Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Panagia Proussiotisa 'Elatos' or to the Evrytanian Association of America "Velouchi." A full biography of Mr. Karris' life may be found by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com. May His Memory Be Eternal
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 20, 2019