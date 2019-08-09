Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gus L. "Lee" Kerlin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Visitation 12:30 PM Myers Park Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Heaton Hall of Myers Park Baptist Church Graveside service Following Services Forest Lawn East 3700 Forest lawn Drive Mathews , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gus Lee Kerlin, Jr.,84, died peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2019, at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lee is survived by a daughter, Amy Kerlin Handy (David) of Tallahassee, Florida; two sons, Gus Lee Kerlin, lll, (Christin Carter), and Malcolm Mitchell Kerlin, both of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Emma Marie Handy, Samuel Grey Handy, Carter Gus Kerlin and Brynklee Sophia Kerlin. Lee was preceded in death by his wife of forty-eight years, Marie Funderburk Kerlin (March 24, 2016). Born to the late Gus Lee Kerlin, Sr., and Louise Long Kerlin, Lee was raised in Charlotte, NC.



Lee attended Alexander Graham Middle School and Central High School in Charlotte where he excelled at playing football. Lee went on to play football for the University of Miami, in Miami Florida. He returned to the Carolinas to attend The University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill) and graduate from the University of South Carolina. Lee spent his entire career building Consolidated Container Corporation, a successful packaging and container company, and cherished the friendships he made working with International Paper and Tyson Foods.



Lee was a loyal and committed friend, cultivating relationships that spanned from his childhood through his adulthood. He was especially committed to his lifelong friends G.P. and Ronnie Hunter who were like brothers to him. He was a natural athlete who enjoyed golf, tennis, and racquetball. His dry wit and smile were infectious, and his skill at conversation and storytelling endeared him to all who knew him. He knew no strangers. His enjoyment of life was evident in the tales he shared of his exploits, and that same joy is reflected in the zest his children and grandchildren have for living life fully. He was admired and loved by his entire family.



A funeral service will be held for Lee on August 11th at Myers Park Baptist Church with visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 in the foyer of Heaton Hall of Myers Park Baptist Church, a 2 pm service and 4pm graveside internment at Forest Lawn East, 3700 Forest lawn Drive, Mathews, NC 28104.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, N.C. 28203.



