Guy Charles Vullo (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Will Miss you."
    - Mark Hall
Service Information
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC
282123611
(704)-568-2106
Obituary
Send Flowers

Guy Charles Vullo, 63 passed away Sunday June 9, 2019.

Born in Rochester, NY on March 17, 1956, Guy was the son of Charles John Vullo of Punta Gorda, Fl and the late Sylvia Vallone Vullo. He was the owner of Phoenix Quality Rentals. His lifelong passion was Sporting Clay Competition, he was an avid fisherman and most of all loved his dog, Blue.

In addition to his father survivors include his step-mother, Laurie Vullo; his wife, Bunny Vullo, 3 children, Dana Stuart, Kerry Deese and Nick Vullo; 2 grandchildren, Charles "Chipper" Stuart and Samantha "Sami" Stuart; a sister, Kathy Bell and her husband, Larry and a brother, Timothy Vullo, ; 4 nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Debbie Miller.

Send condolences at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 568-2106
funeral home direction icon