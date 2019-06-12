Guy Charles Vullo, 63 passed away Sunday June 9, 2019.
Born in Rochester, NY on March 17, 1956, Guy was the son of Charles John Vullo of Punta Gorda, Fl and the late Sylvia Vallone Vullo. He was the owner of Phoenix Quality Rentals. His lifelong passion was Sporting Clay Competition, he was an avid fisherman and most of all loved his dog, Blue.
In addition to his father survivors include his step-mother, Laurie Vullo; his wife, Bunny Vullo, 3 children, Dana Stuart, Kerry Deese and Nick Vullo; 2 grandchildren, Charles "Chipper" Stuart and Samantha "Sami" Stuart; a sister, Kathy Bell and her husband, Larry and a brother, Timothy Vullo, ; 4 nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Debbie Miller.
Send condolences at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 12, 2019