Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Haynes. View Sign

Guy Hobson Haynes Jr. GASTONIA - Guy Hobson Haynes Jr., 63, of Gastonia, NC went home to heaven Thursday, March 14, 2019. Guy was known by his friends and family as "Sonny." Sonny was born to Guy and Dean Haynes February 11, 1956, in Charlotte, NC. Sonny graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 1974. Sonny served in the US Navy from 1974 to 1980 as a Petty Officer on the USS George Washington Carver Submarine. Sonny is survived by his wife Barbara Haynes; his children John Harris, Justin Harris, Jessica Haynes and Joshua Haynes; his grandchildren Billy Acquario, Brennon Harris, Cloey Harris, Logan Harris, and Aubrey Harris; his three sisters Sherry Derrick, Barbara Paige, and Carol Booker. Sonny was a part of a big family and his presence will be missed. Each of them are better people because they knew him. Sonny was a friend to all. He always had a positive light and never let life weigh him down. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness, hard work, and the love he gave to all he knew. There will be a service to celebrate Sonny's life April 1st, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 740 Rankin Ave., Mt. Holly, NC 28120. His family will receive friends after the service and invite all who knew and loved him to join them as they celebrate his life.

Guy Hobson Haynes Jr. GASTONIA - Guy Hobson Haynes Jr., 63, of Gastonia, NC went home to heaven Thursday, March 14, 2019. Guy was known by his friends and family as "Sonny." Sonny was born to Guy and Dean Haynes February 11, 1956, in Charlotte, NC. Sonny graduated from South Mecklenburg High School in 1974. Sonny served in the US Navy from 1974 to 1980 as a Petty Officer on the USS George Washington Carver Submarine. Sonny is survived by his wife Barbara Haynes; his children John Harris, Justin Harris, Jessica Haynes and Joshua Haynes; his grandchildren Billy Acquario, Brennon Harris, Cloey Harris, Logan Harris, and Aubrey Harris; his three sisters Sherry Derrick, Barbara Paige, and Carol Booker. Sonny was a part of a big family and his presence will be missed. Each of them are better people because they knew him. Sonny was a friend to all. He always had a positive light and never let life weigh him down. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kindness, hard work, and the love he gave to all he knew. There will be a service to celebrate Sonny's life April 1st, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 740 Rankin Ave., Mt. Holly, NC 28120. His family will receive friends after the service and invite all who knew and loved him to join them as they celebrate his life. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close