Gwen H. Lindsay, 102, of Morganton, formerly of Charlotte, NC passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born on June 18, 1917, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Harris. Gwen was a member of Myers park Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer and loved her family dearly.
Gwen is survived by her nephew, Bill Baker, Sr.; nieces, Sandra Halsey King and Mary Louise Baker Caudill; and a number of great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Gwen is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Lindsay; sisters, Clyde Rader, Elsie Halsey, Todd Smith, Mary Inez Harris, and Louise Harris Baker.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton, NC. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sharron Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 31, 2020