Gwendolyn Cagle Moses CHARLOTTE - Gwendolyn Cagle Moses of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in Tampa, Florida on June 4, 2019, at 91 years of age. Gwen was born in Greens Creek, North Carolina on March 27, 1928. Gwen taught for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. She was a member of Park Road Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and served on many committees. She was a member of the Sedgefield Garden Club and the Salvation Army. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Dee Moses. She is survived by sons Clifford Dee Moses Jr. and wife Elsa Valbuena, Dr. John Daniel Moses and wife Dr. Katrina Moses and daughter Teresa Moses Pasotto and husband Sherman Pasotto; grandchildren Shannon Mouzon, Christopher Pasotto, Josianne Fleming, Magda Moses, John Moses and Annika Moses; great grandchildren Benjamin and Henry Mouzon. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at Park Road Baptist Church on Sunday, June 23, at 1 PM with a visitation following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209.

