Gwendolyn Tillman

December 22, 1949 - November 24, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Gwendolyn Tillman, age of 70, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed on November 24, 2020 at Novant Heath in Charlotte. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at A.E. Grier Funeral Home 2310 Statesville Avenue Charlotte, NC followed by funeral service begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Beatties Ford Memorial Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements





