Gwyn Gooch
Mr. Gwyn Gooch, age 82 of Fort Mill, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private memorial service.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Gwyn was a son of the late Gwynfrwd Gooch and Sylvia Clarke Gooch. He was a 1955 graduate of Hanover High School in Wilkes-Barre and served in the United States Marine Corps Special Forces from 1955-1959. While serving his country, Gwen wed Mary Kay Hoover in 1958; they enjoyed 62 years together. He was a licensed optician and was the owner of Optical Equipment Service, Professional Instrument Service for 37 years. He and his wife moved to Charlotte in 1964 and joined Sardis Presbyterian Church. They later moved to Fort Mill in 2003.

In addition of his wife, Kay, he is survived by his children, Patricia Gooch Brooks (Steve) of Wilmington, N.C. and Scott Gooch (Janet) of Matthews, N.C.; his sister, Alice Wulf of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.: six grandchildren, Cameron Knell (Jade), Catherine Knell, Aaron Jaworsky, David Jaworsky, Emma Gooch, and Adam Gooch; and a great-grandson, Liam Knell.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
