H J Lark CLEMSON - H J Lark, 97, of Clemson, SC, died April 29, 2019, while at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC. He was born April 14, 1922, in Piedmont, SC; graduated from Easley High School 1939; served as a pilot in the US Army Air Corps during WWII; graduated from Clemson College 1950 (BSEE, Tau Beta Pi); and retired from Duke Power Company after 36 years. He was an ordained deacon in the Baptist Church also serving as Sunday School Teacher, choir member along with various leadership positions in multiple churches. He is survived by Julia Hendricks Rippetoe Lark of Largo, FL. In addition to his parents, Ben Perry and Effie Burnett Lark, he was predeceased by his first wife, Bernice Dodgens Lark, the mother of his four children: Neil (Diane), Marilyn (Sam) Ingram, Jim (Vickie) and Mary Jean. In addition to his four children, he is survived by two sisters: Carol Matheny and Frances (Charles) Bagwell, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, his body was donated to the USC School of Medicine in lieu of a funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

