Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Joe King Jr.. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Visitation 10:00 AM Carmel Baptist Church Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Carmel Baptist Church 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road Charlotte , NC View Map Interment Following Services Elmwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

H. Joe King Jr., 87, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 after a long and courageous fight with cancer. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.



Joe was born Harmon Joe King, Jr., in Charlotte on April 16, 1932. He graduated from Central High School and shortly after he was introduced to his wife of 61 years, Patsy Trull King.



Joe and Patsy married in 1954 and moved to France where Joe served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. In 1956, he and Patsy moved to Chapel Hill while Joe obtained a degree in accounting at UNC-Chapel Hill in just three years. Upon graduation Joe and Patsy moved back to Charlotte where they began their family. Joe launched his career as an accountant with Deloitte & Touche. One of his first accounts was Home Federal Savings & Loan Association.



In 1962, Home Federal enticed him to join their team which marked the beginning of a lengthy and successful career with the company. Over the next four decades, Joe grew Home Federal into a thriving financial institution before retiring as President and Chairman of the Board in 1998.



During his tenure, Joe received numerous awards and accolades for his leadership while never abandoning his "open door" policy to answer his own phone and meet every employee and customer who wanted to talk with him. He also pioneered an innovative, long-running advertising campaign that showed his grandchildren growing up on camera as he encouraged clients to plan for the future of their own families.



Joe served on multiple boards and governing bodies, including his role as President and Board Member of the Carolina's Carousel. He fondly remembered serving as the parade Grand Marshall in 1976 and driving the family's 1967 Ford Mustang convertible as Patsy and his three young girls waved to the crowd along the route.



Education was important to Joe and he was generous and loyal to his alma mater UNC-Chapel Hill as a lifetime member of the Alumni Association and Rams Club. Joe played an integral part of the expansion of UNC-Charlotte as a member of the 1946 Society Gold Circle. He also served on the Board of Wingate University for many years.



Joe was a board member of Investors Title Insurance Company since 1983 and even attended the third quarter meeting in person just last month.



Joe was a family man who practiced a Christian life. He was a member of Carmel Baptist Church for 47 years and enjoyed being a member of the Bob McGinn and later the Charles Cranford Sunday School Classes where he and Patsy developed a very close network of friends.



Joe is survived by his three daughters, Susan King Carpenter (Skip), Karol King Huson Santos (David) and Nancy Elizabeth King, all from Charlotte, NC; brothers, Keith King (Nell) and Bobby King; sisters, Mary Alice Payne, Anne Cloaninger (Bill), Sylvia Blackwell; and sister-in-law, Susan Jeanette Trull.



Joe is also survived by his four grandchildren, Lillian Marie Huson (JD Hartis), Casey Jackson Carpenter, Joseph John Huson (Megan Lyons) and Ryan Christian Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Joshua Hartis, Miles Huson and Rachel Hartis; as well as many nieces and nephews and close personal friend, Allison Stanley.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon Joe King, Sr. and Ethel White King and beloved wife, Patsy Trull King.



The celebration of H. Joe King Jr.'s life will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 am at Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28105. The family will receive guests at the church before the service at 10 am. There will be an interment with military honors at the historic Elmwood Cemetery following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation



Condolences may be offered at





H. Joe King Jr., 87, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 after a long and courageous fight with cancer. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.Joe was born Harmon Joe King, Jr., in Charlotte on April 16, 1932. He graduated from Central High School and shortly after he was introduced to his wife of 61 years, Patsy Trull King.Joe and Patsy married in 1954 and moved to France where Joe served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. In 1956, he and Patsy moved to Chapel Hill while Joe obtained a degree in accounting at UNC-Chapel Hill in just three years. Upon graduation Joe and Patsy moved back to Charlotte where they began their family. Joe launched his career as an accountant with Deloitte & Touche. One of his first accounts was Home Federal Savings & Loan Association.In 1962, Home Federal enticed him to join their team which marked the beginning of a lengthy and successful career with the company. Over the next four decades, Joe grew Home Federal into a thriving financial institution before retiring as President and Chairman of the Board in 1998.During his tenure, Joe received numerous awards and accolades for his leadership while never abandoning his "open door" policy to answer his own phone and meet every employee and customer who wanted to talk with him. He also pioneered an innovative, long-running advertising campaign that showed his grandchildren growing up on camera as he encouraged clients to plan for the future of their own families.Joe served on multiple boards and governing bodies, including his role as President and Board Member of the Carolina's Carousel. He fondly remembered serving as the parade Grand Marshall in 1976 and driving the family's 1967 Ford Mustang convertible as Patsy and his three young girls waved to the crowd along the route.Education was important to Joe and he was generous and loyal to his alma mater UNC-Chapel Hill as a lifetime member of the Alumni Association and Rams Club. Joe played an integral part of the expansion of UNC-Charlotte as a member of the 1946 Society Gold Circle. He also served on the Board of Wingate University for many years.Joe was a board member of Investors Title Insurance Company since 1983 and even attended the third quarter meeting in person just last month.Joe was a family man who practiced a Christian life. He was a member of Carmel Baptist Church for 47 years and enjoyed being a member of the Bob McGinn and later the Charles Cranford Sunday School Classes where he and Patsy developed a very close network of friends.Joe is survived by his three daughters, Susan King Carpenter (Skip), Karol King Huson Santos (David) and Nancy Elizabeth King, all from Charlotte, NC; brothers, Keith King (Nell) and Bobby King; sisters, Mary Alice Payne, Anne Cloaninger (Bill), Sylvia Blackwell; and sister-in-law, Susan Jeanette Trull.Joe is also survived by his four grandchildren, Lillian Marie Huson (JD Hartis), Casey Jackson Carpenter, Joseph John Huson (Megan Lyons) and Ryan Christian Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Joshua Hartis, Miles Huson and Rachel Hartis; as well as many nieces and nephews and close personal friend, Allison Stanley.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon Joe King, Sr. and Ethel White King and beloved wife, Patsy Trull King.The celebration of H. Joe King Jr.'s life will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 am at Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28105. The family will receive guests at the church before the service at 10 am. There will be an interment with military honors at the historic Elmwood Cemetery following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation www.macular.org 1-888-622-8527 or 1-800-708-7644.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close