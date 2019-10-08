Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Leon Gatlin III. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM St. Martin's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. H. Leon Gatlin III of Charlotte, 83, died October 3, 2019. He was the son of Frances Marshburn Gatlin and H.L. Gatlin Jr. of Raeford.



Leon graduated from Wake Forest College with a Bachelor of Arts and from The University of Iowa with an M.A. and a Ph.D. He was a professor of English for over thirty years at UNC Charlotte.



He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Patricia McGuinn Gatlin, daughter Susie Gatlin, stepsons Nathan Kline and wife Brooke, Tyler Kline and wife Kelly, and precious grandchildren Scarlett, Rex, Morgan, and Elise Kline.



It is impossible to exaggerate how beloved Leon was by his family, friends, and colleagues. Kind, generous, patient, gentle - his actions showed us how to live.



Reading, golfing, cooking, traveling, listening to music, and spending much of his free time at Topsail Beach kept him happy and busy. However, his quiet, thoughtful way was most captivating. He never talked over or interrupted anyone, but, when he spoke, his words were worth hearing. He was accepted in medical school at Wake Forest, expenses paid by his grandfather, but over the summer decided he wanted to be an educator and never looked back. He loved the life he chose.



An extraordinary husband, father, and friend, he will be missed forever.



The celebration of Leon's life will be held on Thursday, October 10, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 3:00 p.m., with a reception following in the Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to The Parkinson's Association of Charlotte or to the Rex A. McGuinn Memorial Book Fund, Phillips Exeter Academy, 20 Main St., Exeter, NH 03833.





Dr. H. Leon Gatlin III of Charlotte, 83, died October 3, 2019. He was the son of Frances Marshburn Gatlin and H.L. Gatlin Jr. of Raeford.Leon graduated from Wake Forest College with a Bachelor of Arts and from The University of Iowa with an M.A. and a Ph.D. He was a professor of English for over thirty years at UNC Charlotte.He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Patricia McGuinn Gatlin, daughter Susie Gatlin, stepsons Nathan Kline and wife Brooke, Tyler Kline and wife Kelly, and precious grandchildren Scarlett, Rex, Morgan, and Elise Kline.It is impossible to exaggerate how beloved Leon was by his family, friends, and colleagues. Kind, generous, patient, gentle - his actions showed us how to live.Reading, golfing, cooking, traveling, listening to music, and spending much of his free time at Topsail Beach kept him happy and busy. However, his quiet, thoughtful way was most captivating. He never talked over or interrupted anyone, but, when he spoke, his words were worth hearing. He was accepted in medical school at Wake Forest, expenses paid by his grandfather, but over the summer decided he wanted to be an educator and never looked back. He loved the life he chose.An extraordinary husband, father, and friend, he will be missed forever.The celebration of Leon's life will be held on Thursday, October 10, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 3:00 p.m., with a reception following in the Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to The Parkinson's Association of Charlotte or to the Rex A. McGuinn Memorial Book Fund, Phillips Exeter Academy, 20 Main St., Exeter, NH 03833. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close