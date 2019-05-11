H. William "Bill" Palmer Sr. (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
28054
(704)-865-3451
Obituary
Mr. H. William Palmer, Sr., "Bill", 88, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Covenant Village.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, in the Living Room of Covenant Village. A service to celebrate his life will be 2:00pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with Father Shawn Griffith officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 1351 Robinwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to The Community Foundation of Gaston County, 1201 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is assisting the Palmer Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 11, 2019
