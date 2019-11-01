Hamilton Bailey Mundy Jr. (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hamilton Bailey Mundy Jr..
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bailey Mundy, 90, of Charlotte, passed away on October 23, 2019.

A native of Columbia County, GA (near Augusta), his immediate family includes his wife, Mona Ogburn Mundy; five children, Bailey III (Linda), Valerie (Lisa), Melanie (Stephen), Laura (Joe), and Timothy (Mary); eight grandchildren, Anthony (Sharzad), Patrick (Jillann), Sean (Brittany), Noel, Ian, Ruth, David (Tina), Stephen (Laura); and six great-grandchildren, Caleb, Ronan, Avery, Max, Langley, and Mylo.

A private memorial will be held on Sunday. His ashes will be spread at a celebration of his life in the spring at his birthplace in Harlem, Georgia.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.