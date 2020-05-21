Hannah Hartman of Raleigh passed away on May 17, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC on July 2, 1994. She leaves behind her parents, Tim and Beverly Hartman of Huntersville, NC, her sister Amanda "Abby" Davis, brother in-law Robbie and nephew Cameron of Henrico, Va. She leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and her Grandmother Norma to cherish her memories. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Louie, whom she has cherished since high school.
Hannah graduated from The Cannon School in Concord and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Elon University in 2017, with a BSBA in Marketing and a minor in Spanish. While at Elon, Hannah developed a friend group that became her second family, who she cherishes to this day. She loved to travel and studied abroad in Barcelona, Spain where she was able to visit many European countries. She and some of her friends returned to Europe this past fall. Hannah was employed by Weatherby Healthcare in Raleigh, where she excelled as a Sales Consultant and arranged employment for Cardiologists all across the Country. She developed a strong client base of doctors who greatly enjoyed working with her. Hannah loved life and accomplished more in her short life than most of us can ever dream of.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions set in place, we will have a private service at James Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC Sunday, May 24th from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM. We ask that donations be made to the North Carolina Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness - naminc.org. Your donations can help prevent another life lost too soon to mental health disorders.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2020.