Hans Joachim von Amsberg, 83, died Monday April 8, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He died peacefully with family at his side.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hans Joachim von Amsberg.
A celebration of life will be held April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Carriage Club, 5800 Old Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Durham Rescue Mission P.O. Box 11858, Durham, NC 27703 www.durhamrescuemission.org or the . For a full obituary, please visit www.heritagecares.com
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 14, 2019