Mr. Harland Lee "Pete" Steen, age 78, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Charlotte.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road in Rock Hill, with the Rev. Tony Caruso officiating.
Born in Jefferson, Pete was a son of the late Curtis Steen and Lillie Mae Williams Steen. He worked for 32 years at Westinghouse as a machine operator. Pete enjoyed golfing and gardening. He was a fan of WWE, enjoyed listening to music, and followed politics. Pete had no enemies, was a very loving man, and adored his grandchildren.
Surviving are his son, Rick Steen of Gastonia, NC; his daughter, Vonnie Gartner and her husband Karl of Rock Hill, SC; his siblings, Sue McDaniels, Billy Wayne Steen, Frankie Steen and Millie Lou; his grandchildren, Deanna Nicole Lowrance of Gastonia, NC and Jacob "Jake" Thornburg and his wife Shannon of Myrtle Beach; and eight great-grandchildren, Justin Thornburg, Joseph Thornburg, Juliette Thornburg, Jerry Steen, David Thomasson, Nicholas Steen, Emily Lowrance and Levi Lowrance. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Yvonne Sullivan Steen (2016).
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 13, 2020.