Harold Dean Merriott, age 86 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence. Memorial Services 10:00AM Saturday October 10, 2020 10:00Am Church of Messiah 415 Cox Dr Canton, Ga 30115, He drove for Trailways, American Charters and for UNCC transporting handicap students. He loved that job. He served during the Korean War in the USAF.in lieu of flowers, please make any donation to either Church of the Messiah in Canton GA or St. James Lutheran church in Concord. NC. He is survived by:



Wife - Patricia Ann Merriott of Canton



Son - Harold Dean (Elayne) Merriott, Jr. of FL.



Son - Jeffery Wayne (Amanda) Merriott of NC.



Son - Douglas Wade (Nichole) Merriott of TN.



Daughter - Melinda Merriott of Canton



Grandchildren - Matthew Merriott, Trevor Merriott, Hunter Merriott, Cory Merriott, Gabriel Merriott, Jacob Alt, Seth Merriott, Michael Pinholster, Bethany (Thomas) Kennicutt



Great-Grandchild - Addison Kennicutt



