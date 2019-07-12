Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Ellsworth Richards Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Pittsburg, PA, November 3, 1931 and was the only son of the late Harold Ellsworth Richards, Sr., and Margaret Coslett Richards. Having served in Christian ministry throughout his career, he founded Tidewater Christian School and served as superintendent for 16 years. He worked for the Bible Broadcasting Network in many capacities and retired as the Director of Biblical Counseling after 35 years of service. He also was a volunteer Police Chaplain for over 30 years, having served the Chesapeake Police Dept., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. and most recently the Lynchburg Police Dept. He was active in the Republican Party and always took time to listen and pray with others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ellen Taylor Richards; one daughter, Peggi E. Johnson and her husband David of Lynchburg; two sons, Harold E. Richards, III and his wife Robyn of Stanardsville and Roy A. Richards and his wife Lynn of Smithfield; six grandchildren, Kimmi Mayberry and husband Vincent, Maggie Wyant and husband Charles, Mollie Yoder and husband Leonard, Anna Crews and husband Joseph, Lee Richards and wife Hope, and Jill Richards, and seven great grandchildren.



A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Gene Steele officiating. Interment will follow in Cumbie Memorial Cemetery.



The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241,



Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, to send condolences online, please visit

