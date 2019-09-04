Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lamont Hudson. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Lamont Hudson, 97, died August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, NC, where he had been a resident of Sharon Towers since 2011. He was born in Charlotte on October 31, 1921, a son of William Roy Hudson and Annie Altahlee Thomas Hudson. Along with his parents and brother, W. Roy Hudson, Jr., Lamont was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Cora Ann Parks Hudson.



Raised in Charlotte's Historic Fourth Ward, Lamont graduated from Harding High School in 1940 and attended Pfeiffer College. He served in the United States Army during World War II. Following his retirement, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Lamont also held three Master's Degrees in Counseling, Liberal Arts and Religion from the University of North Carolina campuses. Both his father and step-father served as Charlotte City Councilmen. Following the death of his father, Lamont and his mother owned and managed the W.R. Hudson Grocery located in Historic Fourth Ward on 7th Street. His career continued with Haskins & Sells, Eagle Stores Company and Cato Corporation. Lamont retired from Belk Store Services as a systems analyst.



Lamont and Cora Ann were charter members of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where Lamont was Elder Emeritas, youth advisor, and served in other capacities. Lamont and Cora Ann were original residents of Cotswold neighborhood and enjoyed many years as members of book and bridge clubs.



Lamont was a Founder Emeritus of Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM), where he and Cora Ann offered a collection of works by Elliott Daingerfield, a North Carolina native and seasonal Blowing Rock resident, who was a significant figure in the American Art scene at the turn of the 20th century. Along with other promised gifts, the dream of this founding group was realized when the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM) opened its doors in 2011.



Lamont is survived by three sons: Rev. Harold Lamont Hudson, Jr. of Huntersville, NC and his former wife, Robyn Decker of Roanoke, VA; Rev. Dr. David L. Hudson and Rev. Dr. Susan M. Hudson of Southern Pines, NC; and William Roy Hudson and Rebecca McAden Hudson of Charlotte; grandchildren: Ruth Ann Hudson (Michael Kanaley) of Washington, D.C., Jonathan Hudson of Greensboro, NC, Sara Hudson (Phillip Russell) of Boston, MA, Mark Hudson of Asheville, NC, Rebekah Hudson of Charlotte, Rachel Hudson of Huntsville, AL, and Mary Hudson of Washington, D.C.; and great-grandchildren: Marella and Cora Kanaley and Isabella Russell.



A private interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6th, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lamont's name to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204 or the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.



The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff and residents of Sharon Towers; Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region; and Covenant Presbyterian Church for their care and support.



