Harold "Rob" M. Robinson, Jr., 79, of Morganton was born on February 4, 1941, and went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Rob is survived by his wife, Teresa "Terri" G. Robinson of the home; children, Andrea Rae Robinson Kells (Rich) of Durham and Jennifer Robinson Light (Bryan) of Apex; and grandchildren, Naomi Grace Kells, Maryanna Leigh Kells, and Oliver Robinson Light.



A lifelong resident of North Carolina, Rob was born in Mecklenburg County, the son of the late Rev. Harold Manson Robinson, Sr. and Ruby Faye Helms Robinson Tysor. He attended high school in Thomasville and Salisbury, followed by Duke University and the Wake Forest University School of Law. After serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in South Korea, he practiced law in Jacksonville and then Morganton. Rob was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford.



Following disability retirement, Rob continued to enjoy his favorite pastimes - Duke men's basketball, road trips with Terri, and cherished visits with his daughters and then grandchildren. He loved dogs - especially basset hounds - a good snowstorm, model trains, and U.S. history. He was always quick with a laugh or a funny expression; he was easy to talk to, his laugh was infectious, and he loved hearing a good story. He was a kind, gentle man, a devoted friend, a family man, and a man of faith.



Services for Mr. Robinson will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or the .



Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.



