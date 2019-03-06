Mr. Harold O'Neal Jordan, 66, passed away on March 2, 2019. A wake for Mr. Jordan will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Boston's Mortuary 4300 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC. Funeral services will be held at Boston's Mortuary on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The visitation will begin at 2:00 PM and the funeral service will begin at 2:30 PM. There will be a private family interment.
|
