Harold Smith Rominger, 66, of Midland, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 resting at his home.



Mr. Rominger was born May 23, 1952 to the late Narvie Caroll and Cecile Guy Rominger. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Rominger; sister, Shirley Osborne and nephew, Joseph Rominger. As a child, Harold worked at his father's service station in Boone, where he learned how to work on cars. Harold then opened his own garage, Mountaineer Auto and Truck Service, in Charlotte, that he ran for almost 30 years. He was an avid Chevrolet fan and enjoyed Nascar, especially Dale Earnhardt. Harold loved animals of all types, especially his pet dogs.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm, located at Harmon Family Cemetery in Boone.



Harold is survived by sons, Cody Rominger and wife Danielle of Midland, Jeremy Sizemore of Midland; sisters, Evelyn Greene and husband Bob of Boone, sister, Debbie Rominger of Granite Falls, Patricia Ward and husband James of Mocksville; brothers, Frank Guy of Sugar Grove, Kenneth Rominger and wife Barbara of Charlotte, Ricky Rominger of Sugar Grove; aunt, Billie Ray Lawrence of Cincinnati; several nieces and nephews.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Rominger family.



