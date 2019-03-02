Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold Stephen (Steve) Baldwin, age 76, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from complications of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.



Steve was born in Charlotte on 12/25/42 to Harold and Ebbie Baldwin, formerly of Charlotte. He attended CMC schools and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in 1961. Following high school, he attended American Floral Art School in Chicago where he was awarded Top Designer of his class. Steve stayed involved with the florist industry and designed for Southern Retail Florist Association for several years and worked for several Charlotte florists before moving to Burlington with his parents in 1966 where he met & married his wife, Connie White Baldwin in 1968. In 1969 they moved back to Charlotte where he attended CPCC majoring in Commercial Art & Advertising Design and also joined Coffey & Thompson Custom Framing.



A gifted and talented artist, Steve's paintings are in both private and corporate collections. He was active in the arts for many years and served as president of the Charlotte Art League and had numerous one-man shows. He won 1st place "Artist at Large" at the Festival in the Park for four consecutive years. After leaving Coffey & Thompson, he painted full-time and assumed the role of "Mr. Mom." During those years he spent time developing his garden. The Baldwin garden was a popular tour garden and was featured in both regional and national magazines. Daylilies were his first love and he served as president of The Piedmont Daylily Club and as coordinator of regional flower shows. After his children were older, his love of gardening and plants led him to Kay & Randall Kincaid who owned Farm House Gardeners in Statesville. That connection was "meant to be" and his time at the nursery became the highlight of his career. He loved the nursery and did floral designs for weddings, parties, and special events all over the region. His design seminars were always successful and informative. He retired from Farm House in December 2005.



Steve was a true Renaissance man who was as comfortable with a chainsaw as he was stringing crystals for his handmade jewelry. He was a woodworker, lover-of-plants man, cook, knitter, painter and handyman. His custom birdhouses were most popular and were known as "Birdabodes." He was a pigeon fancier and raised his beloved birds since childhood.



His latest challenge was silk painting and he created lovely silk scarves. He loved music, the arts, good wine, his companion with four legs, Bede, and spending time with family and good friends. He was also responsible for keeping his high school graduating class connected by planning and staging their reunions and their popular First Thursday luncheons. His classmates honored him with a garden bench which is permanently placed at UNCC's Van Landingham Garden.



Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Connie; their beloved son Andrew Stephen Baldwin, PhD (Jana) of Gold Canyon, AZ; beloved daughter Anna Baldwin Cordes (Jeff) of Squaw Valley, CA; step-granddaughter Hannah Baldwin Ertl (Corey) and great-grandson Oliver Ertl of Dolores, CO; brother Alan Baldwin (Heather) of Burlington; sister-in-law Mary Ann Baldwin of Boone, NC; along with Connie's brother & sisters and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews, and best friend from childhood Elizabeth Bolick. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Ebbie Baldwin; brother, Ralph Baldwin, of Reidsville; and nephew Stephen Murphy Baldwin of Burlington.



Steve always ended his seminars and design shows with a blessing, which he loved, "May the music of the meadow with its song of silver streams bring sunshine to the paths you walk and magic to your dreams."



The family will honor Steve's request to have no service. Steve asked that you remember him when you see a lovely garden, a sunset, or something of beauty.



Special thanks to Kathryn B. Jones, NP, and Helena Brown, Hospice Nurse, for their love & support over the past three years and to Steve's brother, Alan, who made his life's journey much easier. Also, thanks for the many cards and remembrances sent to Steve from his high school buddies and his many friends from Charlotte, Statesville & Salisbury. You all meant more to him that you will ever know.



Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave, Charlotte, NC, 28203; Beds for Kids, 1800 Camden Rd., Suite 107-17, Charlotte, NC, 28203; Community Home Care & Hospice, 156 Corporate Blvd., Indian Trail, NC, 28079; or to a .



James Funeral Home, Huntersville, NC are assisting the family.

