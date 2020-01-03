Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Wayne Baker. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Service 11:00 AM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Wayne Baker, 70, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Wayne was born in Mooresville, NC, September 3, 1949 to the late Virginia Atwell Baker and Frank Henry Baker.



Wayne graduated from Mooresville High School in 1967 and from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1972 with a BA in psychology.



After college Wayne joined Reeves Brothers in the foam manufacturing industry in Orlando, Florida where he met his wife and life-long love of 43 years, Elana Baker. Job promotions led Wayne to Tampa, FL in 1982, where he managed a manufacturing facility in the polyurethane foam industry. Wayne continued his dedicated service there until retirement in 2017. Shortly after retirement, Wayne's North Carolina roots pulled him back to his most recent home in Charlotte, NC in 2018.



Wayne will be remembered for his love of learning, the outdoors and music but most especially for his love of family and his lifelong commitment to them. Wayne grew up walking and hunting in the woods of his native Mooresville but most recently could always find pleasure watching the wildlife just off his back porch and fishing in Lake Wylie. Music was a passion which he expressed by playing piano and as the bass player for Novas Nine during high school; he was always attuned to music. Wayne lived to learn and never met a challenge he couldn't surmount by investigation and analysis. He was constantly teaching himself new skills; be it accounting, gardening, computer skills or how things worked; he was constantly tinkering and could pass endless hours in his garage making things work.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elana Baker; his sister and brother-in-law, Ann Baker and Lance Brockmeier; his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Amy Cottam; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Marion Baker; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Adam Winter. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Danielle, Kaitlyn, Hayley Cottam; Amory and Oakley Baker; and Fiona and Arthur Winter. Wayne will also be missed by a wide circle of friends and relatives he touched over his long life.



Wayne's family will host a visitation for friends and family on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 followed immediately by a service at 11:00 celebrating Wayne's life. Both events will be held at McEwen Funeral Home, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 (704-544-1412).



In lieu of flowers, the Baker family encourages Memorial Donations to your local chapter of Meals on Wheels America, to the , or to the .



Condolences may be offered at

