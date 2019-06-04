Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harrell McDonald Junker Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harrell McDonald Junker, Jr. was born June 28, 1934, the second of five children born to Donald and Elizabeth Junker. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School. Upon graduation, he signed up with the US Air Force. He proudly served his county for four years, quickly earning the rank of Staff Sergeant at a very young age. He owned and operated Junker Plumbing and Electrical Company for many years. When Lake Norman was being built, he and his siblings, George, Norman, and Carolyn purchased land on what was to become Lake Norman. They built a camp ground, boat sales, and storage, and the Galley Restaurant establishing Wher Rena Marina, Inc. where he served as president. This was one of the first businesses on Lake Norman. He is a member of the American Legion for many years. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers, George and Norman. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandra, step children Darin Atwell(Michelle), Lisa Hunter(David); grandchildren Chelsie Mulholland(Brendon) and Zachary Hunter; and sisters Carolyn Irvin and Becky Griffin(Bill). In his memory, his family request support for a scholarship which he helped establish in honor of his mother: The Elizabeth Caldwell Junker Scholarship at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 7:00-8:30PM at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, June 6 at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Mint Hill, NC. Burial will follow in the family plot at the church cemetery.

