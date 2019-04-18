Mrs. Bryant, 93, a native Charlottean, died April 16, 2019. She graduated from Sharon High School and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Mrs. Bryant worked in banking and retired from First Citizens Bank. She was a member of Credit Professionals International and a long-time member of Park Road Baptist Church. She was involved in several programs in the church, VSP (Very Special People) a monthly luncheon for seniors, "Coffee & Kibitz" senior Bible study group, Lunch Brunch (for those who grieve), and was a volunteer worker. She loved her church and the many activities and her friends.
Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her husband, Bill B. Bryant; her son, William Irwin Bryant; her father and mother; and step-father. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon B. Tinker; her granddaughters, Jodi D. Tinker and Stephanie T. McMahan; her great-grandsons, Ty Tinker, Luke McMahan and Jake McMahan; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many close friends.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 19, in the Milford Chapel of Park Road Baptist Church. Visitation will follow in the Community Center. Interment will be in Sharon Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 18, 2019