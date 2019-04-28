Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Ratcliffe Lasater. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet Ratcliffe Lasater died on March 7, 2019. With her passing, we lost a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, volunteer, and cookie baker.



Harriet was born in Mentor, KY on April 9, 1922, to M.C. and Stella Ratcliffe. She moved to Louisville at an early age and graduated from high school there. She met, proposed to and married Bob Lasater, a student at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary on November 22, 1944. It was a union that lasted almost 69 years until Bob's death in 2013, and was based on love, trust, hard work, and lots of laughs.



When asked how she was doing, Harriet would often reply that she was "mean, ornery, and good for nothin'." Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. She was smart, witty, pragmatic and fun. She was a solid support for Bob in his ministries, beginning when he was the chaplain and director of the Baptist Student Union at NC State College. There she befriended the young men, often away from home for the first time, and kept them fed with spaghetti, sloppy joes, advice and good humor. Many of "her boys" became life-long friends.



In 1960, Bob and Harriet moved to Charlotte when he became associate minister at St. John's Baptist Church. Harriet worked as a bank teller for a number of years, and outside of work, focused on family and various church and volunteer activities. She was a consummate cookie-baker, and the church family and others were the beneficiaries of her passion, often returning her cookie tins for a refill.



Habitat for Humanity was of special interest and she participated in the Jimmy Carter Work Project among others. She also earned the Mary Catherine Kearney Volunteer Emeritus Award for 30 years as an active volunteer with Crisis Assistance Ministries of Charlotte. In retirement, Bob and Harriet continued to volunteer to these ministries. They also traveled numerous places in the US and internationally with the Crooks and the Highfills, special friends from seminary days.



Just as she had her special greeting, her farewell was, "Be sweet, kind and good to one another." And so we should.



Harriet is survived by her daughter Jean Law and her husband Jerry of Sugar Land, TX; grandchildren Lindsey Law of Santa Barbara, CA; and Jillian Bergman, her husband Don and children Madison and Levi of Austin, TX. In addition to her husband Bob, predeceasing Harriet were her brothers James Robert (Bob) and Hugh Charlton Ratcliffe, and sister Helen Ratcliffe Brown.



The family would like to thank the many friends at St. John's who supported Harriet, particularly in the last few years of declining health and memory, with cards, letters and prayers; the staff in Assisted Living at Carriage Club of Charlotte; the staff in the memory care unit at The Hampton at Meadows Place (TX); and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Houston.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to St. John's Baptist Church, Habitat for Humanity, Crisis Assistance Ministries of Charlotte, or the .



A celebration of Harriet Lasater's life will be held at St. John's on May 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with a reception immediately following the service.

