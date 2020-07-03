Harriett Yarbrough Campbell, 94, of Matthews, NC died July 2, 2020 at Novant Hospital in Matthews.
Funeral services will be held 2pm Sunday July 5 at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. The Campbell family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service.
Mrs. Campbell was born in Union County, August 10, 1925 to the late George Lofton and Levon Baker Yarbrough. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe Campbell, who died in 1993.
Harriett is survived by her 4 children: Mary Jo Odom of Hemby Bridge, Eddie Campbell of Oak Island, Clegg Campbell (Pam) of Matthews and Darryl Campbell (Debbie) of Mint Hill. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She also leaves her wonderful couch sitting companion, Heidi.
Memorial donations in Harriett's honor may be made to Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant is honored to be caring for the Campbell family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com
.