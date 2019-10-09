Guest Book View Sign Service Information M L Ford & Sons Funeral Home 4820 Charlotte Hwy Lake Wylie , SC 29710 (803)-831-1909 Send Flowers Obituary

Harriett Sue Massey Jones of Lake Wylie, SC (formerly of Charlotte) answered Jesus' call and passed from this life into Heaven on October 3, 2019. She crossed over peacefully surrounded by her family.



Harriett, who was lovingly referred to as "Gigi" by her grandchildren, was born August 31, 1942 in Charlotte, NC to Juanita and Oscar Massey. She brought with her a light and love that will continue to live on in our hearts forever.



In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased by two brothers Jeff and David as well as her beloved grandson Gavin.



Harriett married her high-school sweetheart Robert P. Jones, Sr. (Bob) on June 30, 1963 and they shared 56 beautiful years of marriage together. She was active in several social and bridge groups in the River Hills Community and also enjoyed volunteering regularly with Sweet Repeats Charitable Thrift Store.



Harriett lived her life to the fullest and truly enriched the lives of those around her. She had a wide circle of friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Harriett was a friend to many and was always willing to help anyone in need. Everyone who knew Harriett knew what a treasure she was and what a gift she was to those around her.



Harriett loved her family tremendously and always put them first. In addition to her husband, Harriett is survived by her sons, James Edwin Jones (Kathryn) and Robert Park Jones, Jr. (fiance Tawnya), brother-in-law Joel Jones (Jane), mother-in-law Elizabeth Jones, and daughter-in-law Renay Jones. Her grandchildren Kennedy, Alexa, Leah and Prestan who were her greatest treasures in life. Harriett is also survived by her brother Richard Massey (Emily) and sister Jane Wentworth (Tony) as well as several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC 29710. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at River Hills Community Church, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park Masoleum, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Following interment a reception of friends and family will be held at 5:00 pm at River Hills Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane, Clover, SC 29710.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gavin Slade Jones Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, c/o BB&T, PO Box 5311 (585 Nautical Drive), Clover, SC 29710.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 9, 2019

