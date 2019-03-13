Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriett Mentzer Whitsett. View Sign

Harriett Mentzer Whitsett left us March 11, 2019. She was a Charlotte native, born on September 18th, 1931. Harriett was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church which formed when her first church, Second Presbyterian Church and Westminster merged. She was a Central High School graduate and attended Lenoir Rhyne College, graduating in 1951.



Harriett worked at Celanese Corporation and retired at the young age of 57. She enjoyed a wonderful life of traveling, chasing rare bird alerts all over the country. And she was not afraid to venture there by herself. She was known as an avid birder and had the patience to help all her friends and family in identifying various birds spotted in their yards. There were an awful lot of "Mutated Robins" around. As a lover of all animals, she loved horses and cats the best, with her favorite cat breed being Siamese. She liked them for their interaction with people, but we think she liked them because they were so mischievous! She later had a Persian cat who kept her company until the end. Harriett enjoyed horseback riding, showing horses at Meadowbrook Farms and Stables on Providence Road and the old Mecklenburg Hunt Club's Show Grounds. She would also foxhunt with the hounds and enjoyed long wet trail rides with her beloved horse, "Apple". She had traveled to Mexico to train at a riding academy where her fluency in Spanish was a big help. She kept us all captive in her great stories, like her mom setting off firecrackers in the fireplace, and cats that appeared in times of trouble then magically disappearing when the trouble passed. Harriett had wonderful and exciting trips, like a ride on the Queen Mary Ocean-liner during a hurricane, and enjoying the coast with family and friends at Ocean Isle. A fervent Presbyterian, Harriett was a very compassionate woman. She was a caregiver to her mother until her last breath and once again to Paula Whitsett, her sister-in-law. Both found love and comfort in Harriett's home on Middleton Drive. The Carriage Club was her home for the past three years where she enjoyed birding from her living room and making new friends there.



She leaves behind her niece, Holly Whitsett; nephews: Whit Whitsett (Sue); Paul Whitsett (Debbie); and Will Whitsett (Claire); not to mention ten great-nieces and nephews; eight great-great-nieces and nephews; and countless friends.



We will celebrate Harriett's life at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 15th. Visitation will be at 10:00 am in the parlor, the service at 11:00 am in the chapel. There will be a graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery following.



Any donations may be made to the remembering Harriett's love for animals and nature.



Condolences may be offered at





Harriett Mentzer Whitsett left us March 11, 2019. She was a Charlotte native, born on September 18th, 1931. Harriett was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church which formed when her first church, Second Presbyterian Church and Westminster merged. She was a Central High School graduate and attended Lenoir Rhyne College, graduating in 1951.Harriett worked at Celanese Corporation and retired at the young age of 57. She enjoyed a wonderful life of traveling, chasing rare bird alerts all over the country. And she was not afraid to venture there by herself. She was known as an avid birder and had the patience to help all her friends and family in identifying various birds spotted in their yards. There were an awful lot of "Mutated Robins" around. As a lover of all animals, she loved horses and cats the best, with her favorite cat breed being Siamese. She liked them for their interaction with people, but we think she liked them because they were so mischievous! She later had a Persian cat who kept her company until the end. Harriett enjoyed horseback riding, showing horses at Meadowbrook Farms and Stables on Providence Road and the old Mecklenburg Hunt Club's Show Grounds. She would also foxhunt with the hounds and enjoyed long wet trail rides with her beloved horse, "Apple". She had traveled to Mexico to train at a riding academy where her fluency in Spanish was a big help. She kept us all captive in her great stories, like her mom setting off firecrackers in the fireplace, and cats that appeared in times of trouble then magically disappearing when the trouble passed. Harriett had wonderful and exciting trips, like a ride on the Queen Mary Ocean-liner during a hurricane, and enjoying the coast with family and friends at Ocean Isle. A fervent Presbyterian, Harriett was a very compassionate woman. She was a caregiver to her mother until her last breath and once again to Paula Whitsett, her sister-in-law. Both found love and comfort in Harriett's home on Middleton Drive. The Carriage Club was her home for the past three years where she enjoyed birding from her living room and making new friends there.She leaves behind her niece, Holly Whitsett; nephews: Whit Whitsett (Sue); Paul Whitsett (Debbie); and Will Whitsett (Claire); not to mention ten great-nieces and nephews; eight great-great-nieces and nephews; and countless friends.We will celebrate Harriett's life at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 15th. Visitation will be at 10:00 am in the parlor, the service at 11:00 am in the chapel. There will be a graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery following.Any donations may be made to the remembering Harriett's love for animals and nature.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

(704) 332-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close