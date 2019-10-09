Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriette Riley Bobbitt. View Sign Service Information Oscar's Mortuary Inc 1700 Oscar Dr New Bern , NC 28562 (252)-633-1156 Memorial service 11:00 AM Oscar's Mortuary Inc 1700 Oscar Dr New Bern , NC 28562 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harriette Riley Bobbitt



May 15, 1931-October 6, 2019



Harriette Riley Bobbitt departed this earthly life on Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded in her New Bern, North Carolina home by loved ones and friends. She was born May 15, 1931 at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. The elder daughter of Dayton Rhett Riley and Gladys Mayo Hardin, Harriette spent most of her youth living in Columbia, South Carolina. The family moved back to Charlotte in 1947 where she made many new friends and graduated from Central High School the following year.



In 1947 at a church skating party, she met William Haywood Bobbitt, Jr. whom she married on April 22, 1950 at Dilworth Methodist Church. Following his untimely death in 1968, Harriette courageously pressed on with raising their four children. She was successful in all her endeavors. A graduate of the Carolina School of Broadcasting, she contributed her voice to many radio spots and holiday recordings of treasured classics such as "The Littlest Angel." During the 1970's and '80's, she owned East House Bookshop, Ltd.- a charming independent bookstore. The shop was a well-known fixture in Charlotte's literary circles and became a daily stop for many of her regular customers.



In her early years, Harriette was very active in drama with the Charlotte Little Theatre. Her portrayal of Fanny Cavendish in the Royal Family earned her the 1967 Best Actress Award. She was a talented artist, storyteller, puppet master, voracious reader, prolific writer and a true Renaissance woman.



Known for her welcoming smile, quick wit, sense of humor and love of life, she brought joy to all who knew her and the world is richer because of her.



Harriette was pre-deceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Riley Haire (Earle) of Hendersonville, North Carolina; her children William Haywood Bobbitt, III (Jodi) of New Bern, Edward Dayton Bobbitt (Sharon) of Raleigh, John Davidson Bobbitt (Lee Norris) of New Bern, Elizabeth Bobbitt Whedon (Bill) of Corning, New York; eleven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oscar's Mortuary in New Bern. Internment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in Charlotte, North Carolina Spring 2020.



The family would like to thank Craven County Hospice and the wonderful, nurturing and supportive staff of Home Instead Senior Care for their unfailing support and love.

