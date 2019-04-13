Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harris Cohen. View Sign

Mr. Harris Cohen, 87, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born January 14, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, Harris was the son of Sydney and Sadie Cohen.



Harris served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and after his Army commitment went on to Pace College (now Pace University) where he was a member of Dyson House of Performing Arts and men's basketball. He graduated with a degree in Business in 1956.



Travelling to Charlotte, NC on business Harris met Wanda Walden and they were married in the Midwood Baptist Church chapel on June 13, 1959. Although Harris was Jewish, he didn't object to his wife and children belonging to a Christian faith.



Harris worked in the chemical industry as a warehouse operations manager for both Axton Cross and Worth Chemical. His work took him to Spartanburg, SC in 1986 where he, his wife lived for 20 years. He and his wife returned to the Charlotte area of Indian Trail in 2005. Harris enjoyed sports, attending Charlotte Checkers' hockey games, vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC with his family, working out at the gym and spending time with his grandchildren.



Harris is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Cohen; daughter Renee Cohen; son Brett Cohen; daughter-in-law Amanda Summey Cohen; grandchildren Harrison and Elizabeth Cohen; sister Deeana Rubin of Kings Park, Long Island; many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will take place at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte on Sunday, April 14, 2019 beginning at 1pm. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm. Interment will take place at Sharon Memorial Park.



Donations can be made to the at or the COPD foundation at



