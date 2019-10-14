Harry August Ruehl, 93, of Charlotte, NC, died October 7, 2019. He was born December 4, 1925 to the late August and Cora Distler Ruehl in Cincinnati, OH.
He is survived by his wife of 61 yrs, Diane (nee Young); daughters, Carrie Ruehl Nelson (David), Jennifer Ruehl Aukerman (Kevin); grandsons, Brian Nelson (Casey), Benjamin Nelson, Christopher Nelson, Kile Aukerman, and Korey Aukerman; and nephew, Gary Hoffman (Margaret).
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community, 8919 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28210 at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southminster Foundation, SouthPark Church Charlotte, Hospice of Charlotte, or charities of choice.
For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 14, 2019