Obituary

Harry Brevard Blythe, 100, of Huntersville, NC passed away on December 16, 2019.



A native to Huntersville, NC he was born on September 11, 1919 to the late Frank Brevard Blythe and Alice Dunn Blythe.



Harry was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during WWII as a Staff Sergeant of the Medical Detachment of the 304th Infantry Division. He was a member of the Huntersville United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed watching Duke Basketball and Carolina Panthers.



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by wife, Agnes Ballard Blythe; brothers, William, Eddie and Herman Blythe; and his sisters, Elizabeth Smith and Rebecca Rhodes.



Harry is survived by his sons: Mike Blythe (Amanda) of Concord, NC; Larry Blythe of Huntersville, NC; Dale Blythe of Huntersville, NC; Terry Blythe (Donna) of Huntersville, NC; and Brian Blythe of Huntersville, NC.



He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Blythe; Amanda Hoyle (Lucas); Chelsea Blythe; Morgan Morton (Drew); Grayson Blythe; Sheldon Blythe; Hope Blythe; Harrison Blythe; great-granddaughter, Rylee Morton; and several nieces and nephews.



A visitation will held from 6:30 - 8:30 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Huntersville UMC in Huntersville, NC. Following the service Harry will be laid to rest next to his wife at Mt. Zion UMC cemetery in Cornelius, NC.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Huntersville UMC at P.O. Box 378, Huntersville, NC 28070 or to Carolina Caring Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.



www.kepnerfh.com

