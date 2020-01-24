Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry C. Grimmer. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Calvary Church Service 2:00 PM Calvary Church Send Flowers Obituary

The Honorable Harry C. Grimmer, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his family during his last days.



Harry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Ruth Elise Rackley; his two children Janet Merle (Dan), Craig Grimmer (Mary Anne); grandchildren John Kempf (Emily), Jaclyn Kempf, Julia Kempf, Josephine Grimmer, Harrison Grimmer; step-grandchildren Clark Merle, Meredith Merle; his sisters Bertie Brown (Hershall) and Joyce Matthews. Harry is predeceased by his parents, Adell Gilbert and Harry A. Grimmer, and his brothers, Albert Grimmer and Johnny Grimmer.



Harry was born in Pitt County, North Carolina on December 6, 1935. After graduating from Penderlea High School in Willard, N.C., he joined the U.S. Navy as a Reservist where he served as a weatherman for two years. After an honorable discharge, Harry attended North Carolina State University where he graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering with honors and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and served as President of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers.



Harry was a well-known and highly respected Home Builder and Developer in Charlotte. After starting his career as a Technical Sales Representative for Trane Co., he founded Harry Grimmer & Co. in 1975. Harry had a well-earned reputation for quality homes, excellent developments, ingenuity, taste and integrity. He served as President of the Home Builder Association of Charlotte and as a Lifetime Director of the National Home Builder Association. He was the recipient of the North Carolina Home Builder of the Year Award.



Harry was always active in the community in various ways throughout his life. He was most proud of his service as a member of the N.C. House of Representatives (1986-1992). In 1989, he was voted by his peers as Mecklenburg County's most effective Legislator. Harry's leadership in the Legislature was instrumental for the funding of the I-485 Bypass in Charlotte. Governor James Martin presented Harry a certificate conferring the "Honors of The Long Leaf Pine," which is the highest honor the Governor can bestow on an individual.



Harry was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, businessman, leader and friend. He lived a meaningful and full life. He will be remembered and greatly missed.



The family wants to express its appreciation to Dr. Adam Kuykendal and the staff at Novant Health Cancer Specialists, the staff and nurses with Novant Health Hospice and the nurses at Harris Hospice Center for their compassionate and dedicated care of Harry during his illness.



A visitation will be held at Calvary Church at 1:00 p.m. on January 25, 2020 with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. Condolences may be offered at





