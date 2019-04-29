Harry Carlisle Avinger Jr. (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "RIP, OM. I will miss you. 73 --- Will, K4IWW"
    - Will Harper
  • "Sorry for your loss. I lived on the same hall as Carlisle..."
    - Thomas Suber
  • "My deepest sympathies to the Avinger family. I am sorry for..."
  • "We don't know what to say except that we love you.We can't..."
    - Jermaine Jones
Service Information
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC
27516
(919)-942-3861
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Harry Carlisle Avinger, Jr., a resident of Cary, NC, passed away on April 19, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill at the age of 72.

Harry was born on March 25, 1947 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Harry Carlisle Avinger, Sr. and his dear wife Jane M. Avinger. Harry was married to Jandrelle A. Avinger. They both enjoyed being ham radio operators. He is survived by his children, Michael and Katherine, and by his beloved sister Marguerite Ray and brother Jim Avinger.

A memorial service will be held at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill on June 1, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the family of Harry Carlisle Avinger, Jr.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.