Harry Glenn Brown of Charlotte NC, died peacefully at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville on July 4, 2019. He was born in Charlotte on March 29, 1927 to the late Boyce M. Brown Sr. and Annie Lee Cunningham Brown, both of Charlotte. He graduated from Central High School where he was a member of the 1944 NC state championship football team. He served in the U.S Navy during World War II. Following honorable discharge, he enrolled in Davidson College and graduated in 1950. While at Davidson, he was a member of the football team and Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduation, he joined his father's business at Brown & Glenn Realty Company and later became President in 1960. In 1977, he formed his own corporation; Harry G. Brown & Associates, a commercial real estate appraisal firm which operated until his retirement in 1995. During his career, he served as President of the Charlotte Board of Realtors, President of the North Carolina Board of Realtors, President of the Institute of Real Estate Management - Charlotte chapter, and State President of the Institute of Real Estate Appraisers; receiving the MAI designation. He later served on the Institute's National Governing Board. Harry had a long and distinguished career in public service. He served on the Mecklenburg County Tax Board of Equalization and Review from 1965 to 1979 and was Chairman from 1972 to 1978. He later served on the Cabarrus County Tax Board from 1999 to 2002. He was also President of the Oratorio Singers of Charlotte Administrative Board, Director of the Alexander Children's Center, President of the Charlotte Athletic Club, President of the Myers Park Civitan Club, Commander of the Lake Norman Power Squadron, a Director of Olde Providence Racquet and Swim Club, and a retired honorary member of the North Mecklenburg Rotary Club; being a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and later attended Sardis Presbyterian Church; serving both congregations as a deacon. At the time of his death, he was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius, NC and attended the Don Bridger Sunday School Class. Harry is survived by his wife Shirley Moore Brown and by his daughter Beverly Brown Lueke (Lawrence) of Charlotte, NC; her mother and his first wife, Frances King Brown, preceding him in death. He is also survived by stepchildren Brian Moore (Kate) of Mooresville, NC; Eric Moore of Cornelius, NC; and Martin Moore Jr. of Dallas, PA. He was grandfather to seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His brothers Boyce M. Brown Jr. and Roddey C. Brown preceded him in death. His second wife, Alice Airey Brown, also preceded him in death and he is survived by stepchildren Susan Airey Mefford (John) of Charlotte, NC; Lawrence Airey (Dixie) of Oak Island, NC; and George Airey (Eileen) of Orlando FL. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius, NC on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will follow in the church's Family Life Center. A private interment will precede the memorial service. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is handling arrangements for the family. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Online condolences may be made at

