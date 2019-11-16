Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Lloyd Lancaster Jr.. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Stephen UMC Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Lloyd Lancaster, Jr. of Charlotte died November 8, 2019. Born October 9, 1926, he was the son of the late Harry L. Lancaster Sr. & Helen Lightsey Lancaster. He was a native of South Carolina and attended school in Beaufort, SC. He graduated from Clemson College in 1948 after an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946.



His career was spent with General Electric, Inc. in Columbia and Charlotte. During retirement, he was a faithful volunteer at Habitat for Humanity and Friendship Trays, and a participant & major fundraiser for 39 years with the Charlotte CROP walk. In 2006 he received the Distinguished Service Award from Clemson University Alumni Association. He was an active member of St. Stephen United Methodist Church (UMC) in Charlotte where he participated for many years in the Appalachian Service Project and a former member of Washington Street UMC in Columbia.



Mr. Lancaster is survived by a daughter, Sarah E. Lancaster of Winston-Salem, NC, sons, Harry L. Lancaster, III (Jane Henderson) of Concord, Thomas S. Lancaster (Sarah) of Dover, DE and John W. Lancaster (Alyssa) of Inman, SC; twelve grandchildren, Emily Moose (Farrell), Anne and Ben Lancaster; Jacob Martin (Alison), Rebecca Presnell (Tyson); Elizabeth and Ross Lancaster; Braden, Clayton, Colson, SaraLane and EllaGrace Lancaster; four great-grandchildren, Helen and June Moose, Wells and Levi Martin; brother, Fred Lightsey Lancaster (Sidney) of Charlotte; sister-in-law, Wise Spigner Moon; brother-in-law, Brent Wrenn Taylor (Chris); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Margaret (Peggy) Spigner Lancaster and his sister, Betty Ann Lancaster Taylor.



A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen UMC on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm. If you wish to watch the service online, you may go to



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, Charlotte CROP Walk 300 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte NC 28204, CU Foundation for the Harry L. and Helen L. Lancaster Scholarship Fund B1315 c/o Clemson University Foundation P O Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633, St. Stephen UMC Pastor Relief Fund or a .

