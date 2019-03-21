Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Lyn Kelly. View Sign

Harry Lyn Kelly, of Charlotte, NC, a man who never met a stranger, passed away Sunday afternoon at Atrium Pineville, surrounded by loved ones. Lyn was born January 13, 1960 to Harry Lee Kelly and Juanita Young Taylor, of Charlotte, with both having preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by Lloyd Taylor who loved him like a son.



Lyn was a very outgoing, lively and loving man. He was a carpenter and remodeler by trade, and by night, loved his billiards, poker, relaxing and talking, and talking, and talking. He had an incredibly vast knowledge base of many different topics and was so very willing to share this knowledge and assist those around him. One of his favorite sayings and by which all his friends remember him by is "You look good, you been sick?" His love of talking made it very easy to get to know him and very quickly to love him. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of NASCAR and enjoyed racing. He also loved golf even scoring a hole in one in 2010, billiards which he excelled at and loved sharing his knowledge with beginner players, and most recently poker.



Lyn is survived by his longtime companion, Kathy Luckey, his son Austin Godfrey Kelly (Kim), of Atlanta, Ga and his former wife and longtime compassionate and caring friend Tracy Godfrey of Iron Station, NC. Also surviving are his loving mom Terry Tyson Kelly, his fantastic maternal siblings Lloyd (Peewee) Taylor (Sharleen) and his son Jared of Mulberry, Florida, Crystal Taylor Oakes (Ray) of Midland, NC, and his wonderful paternal siblings Jody (Kristi) Kelly and their son Jake of Charlotte and Kristi (Brian) Steenrod and their daughter Sloane of Concord, NC. He was an awesome man and loved by his many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, friends and family who will sorely miss his sense of humor, his compassion, and his willingness to help anyone out with just about anything.



On Friday, March22, 2019, a celebration of his life will be at A Simple Service at 451 Hospital Dr., Gastonia NC from 2:00 to 4:00 pm so please drop by anytime and stay as long as you want - there will be no structured service. A roast and toast for Lyn Kelly will be held at the Belmont Moose Lodge in Belmont, NC starting around 5:00 to whenever for all those who would like to join us. Lyn would want us to kickback, share some drinks, laughs and good times that we've all had with him and celebrate that he's no longer hurting from the arthritis, gout and COPD that afflicted him for so long. He was at a good place in his life and ready to not hurt any longer.

Harry Lyn Kelly, of Charlotte, NC, a man who never met a stranger, passed away Sunday afternoon at Atrium Pineville, surrounded by loved ones. Lyn was born January 13, 1960 to Harry Lee Kelly and Juanita Young Taylor, of Charlotte, with both having preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by Lloyd Taylor who loved him like a son.Lyn was a very outgoing, lively and loving man. He was a carpenter and remodeler by trade, and by night, loved his billiards, poker, relaxing and talking, and talking, and talking. He had an incredibly vast knowledge base of many different topics and was so very willing to share this knowledge and assist those around him. One of his favorite sayings and by which all his friends remember him by is "You look good, you been sick?" His love of talking made it very easy to get to know him and very quickly to love him. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of NASCAR and enjoyed racing. He also loved golf even scoring a hole in one in 2010, billiards which he excelled at and loved sharing his knowledge with beginner players, and most recently poker.Lyn is survived by his longtime companion, Kathy Luckey, his son Austin Godfrey Kelly (Kim), of Atlanta, Ga and his former wife and longtime compassionate and caring friend Tracy Godfrey of Iron Station, NC. Also surviving are his loving mom Terry Tyson Kelly, his fantastic maternal siblings Lloyd (Peewee) Taylor (Sharleen) and his son Jared of Mulberry, Florida, Crystal Taylor Oakes (Ray) of Midland, NC, and his wonderful paternal siblings Jody (Kristi) Kelly and their son Jake of Charlotte and Kristi (Brian) Steenrod and their daughter Sloane of Concord, NC. He was an awesome man and loved by his many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, friends and family who will sorely miss his sense of humor, his compassion, and his willingness to help anyone out with just about anything.On Friday, March22, 2019, a celebration of his life will be at A Simple Service at 451 Hospital Dr., Gastonia NC from 2:00 to 4:00 pm so please drop by anytime and stay as long as you want - there will be no structured service. A roast and toast for Lyn Kelly will be held at the Belmont Moose Lodge in Belmont, NC starting around 5:00 to whenever for all those who would like to join us. Lyn would want us to kickback, share some drinks, laughs and good times that we've all had with him and celebrate that he's no longer hurting from the arthritis, gout and COPD that afflicted him for so long. He was at a good place in his life and ready to not hurt any longer. Funeral Home A Simple Service Burial & Cremation

451 Hospital Drive

Gastonia , NC 28054

(704) 884-0150 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close