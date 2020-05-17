They are often called the "Greatest Generation", and there are so few left. Now there is one less. On May 1, 2020 Harry Risher Halbert Jr. passed away at age 96 at his apartment in the Aldersgate Retirement Community in Charlotte, NC. Born January 9, 1924 in Oklahoma City, OK, he was the son of Harry Risher Halbert Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Scruggs) Halbert. Survivors include wife Virginia Lee Page Halbert; sons Thomas Halbert and wife Nancy, Donald Halbert and wife Liz, and daughter Mary Catherine DuPont and husband Steve; grandchildren, Karin Paque and husband Joel, Kimberly Halbert and husband Chris Perkins, Brian Halbert and wife Katie, Andrew Halbert and wife Alexa, Sarah Halbert, Emily Halbert, Allison Ferrer and husband Nabor, and Anna Whalen and husband James; great-grandchildren Jonah and Vada Halbert, Ellis and Max Paque, Henry and Owen Perkins, and Jacob Halbert. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Halbert, and first wife Helen McNeil Halbert. He will be greatly missed by our family, but also by the many residents and caregivers at Aldersgate, as well as his extended family at The First United Methodist Church of Charlotte.



Due to COVID-1 restrictions, a planned Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please continue to check our website for any updates. Interment of ashes will be at Vestal Memorial Gardens in Vestal, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NC.



